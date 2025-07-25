All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 July 2025, 14:24
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following Russia’s attack on Kyiv during the night of 3-4 July, which damaged the consular section of Poland’s embassy, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski phoned US President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and called for a resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine.

Source: The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The call took place shortly after the United States had unexpectedly paused some of its military aid to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

"Putin is mocking your peace efforts," Sikorski told General Kellogg. "Please restore supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine," he added.

"During the phone call, it was the heads-up about the embassy strike [strike on the consular section of the embassy – ed.] that appeared to resonate most with General Kellogg," The Telegraph says. "As a retired three-star general, he knew this was the type of incident that leads to wars escalating and eventually spiralling out of control."

The publication views what happened next as the first of a series of events that led to a shift in Donald Trump’s position on Ukraine. Almost immediately after ending his call with Sikorski, General Kellogg phoned the US president.

Trump responded quickly, and after exchanging 4 July greetings and congratulations on "one, big, beautiful bill", Kellogg and Trump turned to the topic of Ukraine.

Kellogg briefed the president on the latest Russian attack and how the diplomatic facility of NATO ally Poland had been hit.

The general used this call to arrange the resumption of deliveries of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine.

That night, Ukraine was attacked with 11 missiles and 539 drones. More significantly, the strikes occurred just hours after a phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Trump.

It was already known that the US President had been disappointed by Putin’s refusal to halt attacks on Ukrainian cities and by Moscow’s rejection of a proposed ceasefire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandUSAUkraineweapons
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: We need war to end and that begins with a leaders' meeting
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
All News
Poland
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
Ukraine's Embassy in Poland refutes doctored video of ambassador's Volyn tragedy speech
RECENT NEWS
18:23
Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day
17:31
EXPLAINERWhat challenges EU members face after NATO's decision to increase defence spending
17:30
NATO holds meeting of commanders on Patriot systems for Ukraine
17:09
Zelenskyy turns to EU to help fund military pay boost to tackle recruitment woes
16:52
Russian forces hit tuberculosis hospital in Kharkiv – photos
16:37
Another group of Ukrainian children brought back from Russian occupation
16:17
Zelenskyy: We need war to end and that begins with a leaders' meeting
16:05
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
16:01
Musk switched off Starlink during Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast in 2022 – Reuters
15:55
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: