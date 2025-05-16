Poland prepares €200 million military aid package for Ukraine

Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland’s chargé d’affaires to Ukraine, has stated that Poland is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine worth €200 million, which will be delivered in the coming months.

Source: Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland’s chargé d’affaires to Ukraine, in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Łukasiewicz said that the 46th military aid package for Ukraine amounted to approximately €230 million. It included ammunition, corporate systems and spare parts, as well as other items that serve the soldiers.

The head of the Polish Embassy spoke about what his country had delivered to Ukraine from 2022 to the end of 2024:

"A total of 318 tanks, 536 combat vehicles of various types, 136 artillery systems of different calibres, 10 aircraft and 10 combat helicopters. Polish Krab self-propelled howitzers and Polish tanks have served the Ukrainians in victories, not only in defence," he stated.

Łukasiewicz also said that the country had provided a huge amount of ammunition, combat materials, fuel and lubricants and spare parts.

"Obviously, these are enormous volumes, the total value of which amounts to around €4.5 billion. For the size of our country and our armed forces, this is a very large sum," the Polish diplomat emphasised.

He acknowledged that the country had provided the most at the beginning of the war but noted that Poland is still sending further packages.

In the same interview, he stated that the transfer of Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine is entirely possible and that relevant negotiations are ongoing.

