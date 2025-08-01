Russians attack Kharkiv with drone: number of people injured rises to 11, including infant

Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a Molniya drone on the evening of 1 August, injuring 11 people, including two children aged nine and ten and a five-month-old infant.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Early reports indicated that the drone had hit near a high-rise building. Emergency medical teams arrived at the scene.

Advertisement:

Two people have been injured in the strike.

Later, Syniehubov said that two women aged 25 and 35 had been injured. They have been hospitalised and are receiving all necessary medical treatment.

Updated: At 21:10, Terekhov reported that five people had been injured in the drone strike on the Kyivskyi district, including a nine-year-old boy.

At 21:30, Syniehubov wrote that the number of injured had risen to six.

Quote from Syniehubov: "A 32-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy have also been hospitalised. All are receiving full medical treatment."

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported that seven people had been injured.

A few minutes later, he wrote that the number had risen to 10.

Quote from Terekhov: "Ten injured have been injured, including three children. A five-month-old baby is among them."

Details: Syniehubov said the Molniya drone hit a tree.

Windows of a residential high-rise building were damaged in the strike.

At 22:41, it became known that one more person sought medical treatment, bringing the total number of injured in the Kyivskyi district to 11.

Five people are under the supervision of doctors in hospital, including two children.

Background: On 1 August, a 75-year-old woman was killed and two men aged 62 and 64 were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!