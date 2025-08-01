All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kharkiv with drone: number of people injured rises to 11, including infant

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 1 August 2025, 21:56
Russians attack Kharkiv with drone: number of people injured rises to 11, including infant
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a Molniya drone on the evening of 1 August, injuring 11 people, including two children aged nine and ten and a five-month-old infant.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Early reports indicated that the drone had hit near a high-rise building. Emergency medical teams arrived at the scene.

Advertisement:

Two people have been injured in the strike.

Later, Syniehubov said that two women aged 25 and 35 had been injured. They have been hospitalised and are receiving all necessary medical treatment.

Updated: At 21:10, Terekhov reported that five people had been injured in the drone strike on the Kyivskyi district, including a nine-year-old boy.

At 21:30, Syniehubov wrote that the number of injured had risen to six.

Quote from Syniehubov: "A 32-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy have also been hospitalised. All are receiving full medical treatment."

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported that seven people had been injured.

A few minutes later, he wrote that the number had risen to 10.

Quote from Terekhov: "Ten injured have been injured, including three children. A five-month-old baby is among them."

Details: Syniehubov said the Molniya drone hit a tree.

Windows of a residential high-rise building were damaged in the strike.

At 22:41, it became known that one more person sought medical treatment, bringing the total number of injured in the Kyivskyi district to 11.

Five people are under the supervision of doctors in hospital, including two children.

Background: On 1 August, a 75-year-old woman was killed and two men aged 62 and 64 were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivdrones
Advertisement:
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
All News
Kharkiv
Russians attack Kharkiv with UAV: fire breaks out, people injured – video
Nighttime Russian assault on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to six
Three-hour large-scale attack: Russians hit Kharkiv with guided bombs, ballistic missiles and drones
RECENT NEWS
09:48
Russians kill two people in Kherson on morning of 2 August
09:03
Russia attacks Ukraine with over 50 drones overnight, eight of them jet-powered
08:46
US Republican Senator Graham warns his "friends in Russia" against provoking Trump
08:28
Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark
07:53
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, buildings destroyed and infrastructure damaged – photos
07:32
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
05:36
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
03:16
Several explosions heard in temporarily occupied Crimea: Crimean Bridge closed to traffic
02:34
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
01:22
Russian drones hit centre of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging buildings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: