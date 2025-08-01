All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 1 August 2025, 21:21
Biden says United States faces dark days because of Trump
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

Former US president Joe Biden has warned that the country is facing "dark days" due to the way current President Donald Trump is governing.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at the National Bar Association’s annual convention in Chicago, Biden said that the United States is heading into "dark days" because of the policies and approach of his successor Trump.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Judges matter. Courts matter. The law matters and the Constitution matters. I think a lot of Americans are starting to realise that under the pressure we’re under now with this guy we have as president. Oh, get ready, folks, this is just starting."

Details: During his speech, the former president never mentioned Trump by name, referring to him instead as "this guy".

"I am proud I’ve appointed judges doing their best to be independent, fair, impartial, respecting the rule of law… I wish I could say the same for the executive branch, which seems to be doing its best to dismantle the Constitution," Biden stated.

"These are dark days," he said, adding that "our future is literally on the line".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

BidenTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second young person confirmed killed, death toll rises to 16
All News
Biden
Biden administration prioritised arming Ukraine over containing Russia – former US national security advisor
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump blames Zelenskyy, Biden and Putin for war
RECENT NEWS
21:21
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
20:52
Polish foreign minister: Work underway on 48th and 49th military aid packages for Ukraine
20:42
EU ambassador welcomes Ukrainian authorities' steps to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
20:18
Trump orders two nuclear submarines to be deployed "in appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remarks
20:06
NATO secretary general welcomes Germany's decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
19:55
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured
19:32
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
19:28
Trump reveals his own data on Russian losses since start of year
18:59
Polish authorities arrest Russian spy from former Soviet country
18:36
Russians strike Sumy railway station: Kharkiv-Uzhhorod train damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: