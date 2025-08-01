Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump

Former US president Joe Biden has warned that the country is facing "dark days" due to the way current President Donald Trump is governing.

Details: Speaking at the National Bar Association’s annual convention in Chicago, Biden said that the United States is heading into "dark days" because of the policies and approach of his successor Trump.

Quote: "Judges matter. Courts matter. The law matters and the Constitution matters. I think a lot of Americans are starting to realise that under the pressure we’re under now with this guy we have as president. Oh, get ready, folks, this is just starting."

Details: During his speech, the former president never mentioned Trump by name, referring to him instead as "this guy".

"I am proud I’ve appointed judges doing their best to be independent, fair, impartial, respecting the rule of law… I wish I could say the same for the executive branch, which seems to be doing its best to dismantle the Constitution," Biden stated.

"These are dark days," he said, adding that "our future is literally on the line".

Background:

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer with bone metastases.

In his initial comments after Biden’s diagnosis became public, Trump wished him a speedy recovery, but later expressed surprise that "the public wasn’t notified a long time ago".

Trump subsequently stated that he felt no pity for Biden regarding his illness.

