Drones attack Saratov oil refinery in Russia, causing large-scale fire – video

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 10 August 2025, 03:43
Fire at the Saratov oil refinery. Photo: social media

Drones attacked an oil refinery on the night of 9-10 August in the Russian city of Saratov, Saratov Oblast, after which a large-scale fire broke out at the facility. There are also reports of air defence activity and explosions in a number of other Russian regions.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Local residents noted that Saratov came under a large-scale drone attack. Photos and videos posted on social media capture sounds resembling those of drones, as well as the operation of air defence systems.

Local residents reported a powerful explosion, after which a large fire erupted on the grounds of the oil refinery.

In addition, reports of air defence activity and explosions also came from Lipetsk and Voronezh.

Updated: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that air defence systems destroyed and intercepted 121 Ukrainian UAVs over 15 regions of Russia.

The largest number of drones – 29 – were reportedly shot down over Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, 15 over temporarily occupied Crimea, 13 over Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, 12 over Belgorod Oblast, 9 over Voronezh Oblast, 8 over Saratov Oblast, 8 over Stavropol Krai, 7 over Kaluga Oblast, 6 over Tula Oblast, 5 over Rostov Oblast, 4 over Ryazan Oblast, 2 over the waters of the Sea of Azov, and one each over Smolensk, Oryol, and Tver oblasts.

