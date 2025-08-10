All Sections
Russia loses 950 soldiers in war against Ukraine over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 10 August 2025, 07:17
Russia loses 950 soldiers in war against Ukraine over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 950 soldiers killed and wounded, bringing the total number of casualties to 1,063,240 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,063,240 (+950) military personnel;
  • 11,089 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,107 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,343 (+70) artillery systems;
  • 1,460 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,204 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 50,455 (+140) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,556 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 57,982 (+126) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,936 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed. 

