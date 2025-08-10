Russians attack railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; number of trains cancelled – video
Russian forces attacked the railway station in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 9-10 August.
Source: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-run railways operator
Details: Pertsovskyi said that all on-duty staff were evacuated to a safe location in advance; there were no casualties.
Due to the damage, the departure of several trains has been cancelled. Reconstruction work on infrastructure facilities began in the morning.
Quote: "The peaceful process carried out by our barbaric neighbours currently looks like this. Another night and another large-scale strike on the railway hub, including the station. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."
Росіяни обстріляли залізничний вузол та вокзал у Дніпропетровській області pic.twitter.com/BodvtOCx5e— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 10, 2025
More details: Ukrzaliznytsia earlier reported the cancellation of several trains’ departure due to hostilities. This concerns changes to routes passing through the Synelnykove-1 station. In particular, the departure of 15 trains has been cancelled.
