Russians attack railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; number of trains cancelled – video

Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 10:44
Russians attack railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; number of trains cancelled – video
Russian forces attacked the railway station in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 9-10 August.

Source: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia, a Ukrainian state-run railways operator

Details: Pertsovskyi said that all on-duty staff were evacuated to a safe location in advance; there were no casualties.

Due to the damage, the departure of several trains has been cancelled. Reconstruction work on infrastructure facilities began in the morning.

Quote: "The peaceful process carried out by our barbaric neighbours currently looks like this. Another night and another large-scale strike on the railway hub, including the station. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

More details: Ukrzaliznytsia earlier reported the cancellation of several trains’ departure due to hostilities. This concerns changes to routes passing through the Synelnykove-1 station. In particular, the departure of 15 trains has been cancelled.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastrailwaysRusso-Ukrainian war
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
