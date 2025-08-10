All Sections
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast

Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 10:57
Bezsalivka on the map. Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine's defence forces have liberated the village of Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast after completely clearing it of Russian troops.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff reported that units from the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion had taken part in the operation. During the fighting, Ukrainian troops killed 18 Russian soldiers.

Bezsalivka is a village in Sumy Oblast’s Bilopillia hromada with a population of 91 people. It is situated near the river Volfa close to the Russian border. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background:

