Ukraine's defence forces have liberated the village of Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast after completely clearing it of Russian troops.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The General Staff reported that units from the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion had taken part in the operation. During the fighting, Ukrainian troops killed 18 Russian soldiers.

Bezsalivka is a village in Sumy Oblast’s Bilopillia hromada with a population of 91 people. It is situated near the river Volfa close to the Russian border. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background:

On 25 July, it was reported that the 225th Separate Assault Regiment had completed a mop-up operation in the village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast and consolidated its positions there.

On 14 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's defence forces are successfully pushing Russian troops out of the border area of Sumy Oblast, notably liberating the village of Andriivka.

