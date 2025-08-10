Slovak PM calls Ukraine "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv reacts

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has sharply criticised remarks made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after he claimed that Ukraine stands to suffer regardless of the outcome of the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a comment, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the comment: "It is regrettable that the head of government of a European Union member state allows himself to use openly offensive rhetoric against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are heroically fighting Russian aggression every day, holding it back on their own land in the interests of the security of all of Europe."

Details: Earlier, Fico claimed that no matter what Trump and Putin agree upon at the upcoming summit, it is Ukraine that will suffer the most.

Quote from Fico: "Remember the old African saying I often repeat? Whether elephants are fighting or having sex, it's always the grass that suffers. Regardless of the outcome of the elephants' negotiations on 15 August, it will be the grass – in this case, Ukraine – that stands to suffer."

Details: The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned such rhetoric.

Quote from the Foreign Ministry's comment: "We caution against the use of unfriendly folkloric allegories and attempts to boost one's party's political ratings through such remarks. This is frivolity that insults the memory of the dead, the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families and the sacrifice of those who are fighting for freedom."

Details: The ministry added that Fico's remarks are at odds with the spirit of good neighbourliness, solidarity and mutual respect that the Slovak people have shown towards Ukraine throughout this time.

Background:

Earlier, Fico said he sees no reason to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the latter "hates" him.

The Slovak prime minister also claimed that neutral status would be beneficial for his country in the current international situation.

