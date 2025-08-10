Zelenskyy may visit Alaska during Putin-Trump talks – CNN
Sunday, 10 August 2025, 14:32
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Alaska in mid-August, coinciding with the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN, citing sources
Details: Zelenskyy is not officially listed among the possible participants in the events on 15 August. However, the White House does not rule out his presence, CNN sources said.
One US administration official stressed that any meetings involving President Zelenskyy are likely to take place after the Trump-Putin talks.
Background:
- On 9 August, CBS News reported that President Zelenskyy may attend the Trump-Putin summit, which is scheduled for 15 August in Alaska.
- Media reports earlier said that one of Trump's conditions for meeting with Putin could be the latter's agreement to hold talks with the Ukrainian leader.
- The US president later denied these reports, although he did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting.
