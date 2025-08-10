All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian battalion command post in Kherson Oblast

Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 15:30
Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian battalion command post in Kherson Oblast

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed a Russian battalion command post near the city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast by delivering a precision bomb strike.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A high-precision bomb strike by Ukraine’s Air Force successfully hit a battalion command post of the occupiers in the Oleshky area."

Advertisement:

Details: Early reports indicate that about 25 Russian troops were killed and at least 11 injured.

Ukrainian intelligence said that among those killed were the battalion commander, the chief of staff, the head of the engineering service and a platoon commander.

Background: Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian drones had struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on the night of 9-10 August.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian warKherson Oblast
Advertisement:
Germany's Merz: Zelenskyy must be involved in Trump-Putin meeting
Russia not planning to give back occupied land to Ukraine or make peace – WP
One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM calls Ukraine "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv reacts
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
Russians attack railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; number of trains cancelled – video
All News
General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
Russia loses 950 soldiers in war against Ukraine over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
18:44
A shield against FPV drones: is Ukraine's electronic warfare capability matching drone advancements?
18:12
updatedRussians strike transport infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three
17:55
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: man killed, three women injured
17:34
Germany's Merz: Zelenskyy must be involved in Trump-Putin meeting
17:25
Russians preparing for record low oil prices, says Ukraine's foreign intelligence
17:17
Drones reportedly hit oil refinery in Russia's Komi, over 2,000 km from Ukraine border – video
16:48
EU diplomacy chief convenes foreign ministers: US-Russia deal must include Ukraine and EU
16:13
Zelenskyy speaks with presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan: state cannot be regarded as "territory"
16:02
Russia not planning to give back occupied land to Ukraine or make peace – WP
15:30
Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian battalion command post in Kherson Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: