Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian battalion command post in Kherson Oblast

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed a Russian battalion command post near the city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast by delivering a precision bomb strike.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A high-precision bomb strike by Ukraine’s Air Force successfully hit a battalion command post of the occupiers in the Oleshky area."

Advertisement:

Details: Early reports indicate that about 25 Russian troops were killed and at least 11 injured.

Ukrainian intelligence said that among those killed were the battalion commander, the chief of staff, the head of the engineering service and a platoon commander.

Background: Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian drones had struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on the night of 9-10 August.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!