Germany's Merz: Zelenskyy must be involved in Trump-Putin meeting

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 17:34
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be involved in the 15 August meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Source: Merz on TV channel ARD, as reported by European Pravda, citing German TV news service Tagesschau

Details: Merz announced that he will speak by phone with Trump on Sunday 10 August regarding his planned meeting with Putin in Alaska.

Quote: "We are intensively preparing for this meeting at the European level together with the US government. And we hope and expect that the Ukrainian government, President Zelenskyy, will be involved in this meeting… 

In any case, we cannot agree that territorial issues between Russia and America are discussed or even decided over the heads of Europeans and Ukrainians."

Details: Merz added, "I assume that the US government sees it the same way, which is why there is such close coordination".

He said that what happens in Alaska on Friday should have consequences: "Either in the direction of increasing pressure on Russia, or in Russia’s own recognition that this war cannot be continued."

The chancellor said he hopes that the high-level meeting would also lead to a decision on a ceasefire in Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine.

Background: 

