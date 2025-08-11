All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 2 people injured – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 August 2025, 07:36
Shattered windows. Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people have been injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continued to strike the Nikopol district using drones and artillery. The district centre [the city of Nikopol] as well as the Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanet and Pokrovske hromadas came under enemy attacks. A 52-year-old man has been injured and will receive outpatient treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Over 10 houses were damaged in the Nikopol district, with two more set on fire. Four outbuildings and a car were also damaged.

 
Damaged window.
Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district was attacked with a guided bomb, while the Mezhova hromada was hit by drones.

 
Damaged roof.
Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak said a 31-year-old man had been injured in the attack and hospitalised. Two shops were destroyed and a lyceum (a specialised secondary school) was severely damaged.

