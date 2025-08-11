Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Monday, 11 August 2025, 10:32
Russian forces have occupied the village of Zatyshok in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast and have also advanced near four other settlements in the oblast, DeepState analysts report.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Zatyshok and has also advanced near Bilytske, Novomarkove and Dyliivka, and in Oleksandro-Kalynove."
Advertisement:
Background: The village of Zatyshok was previously named Suvorove.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!