Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the village of Zatyshok in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast and have also advanced near four other settlements in the oblast, DeepState analysts report.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Zatyshok and has also advanced near Bilytske, Novomarkove and Dyliivka, and in Oleksandro-Kalynove."

Background: The village of Zatyshok was previously named Suvorove.

