All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 August 2025, 10:32
Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The village of Zatyshok on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces have occupied the village of Zatyshok in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast and have also advanced near four other settlements in the oblast, DeepState analysts report.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Zatyshok and has also advanced near Bilytske, Novomarkove and Dyliivka, and in Oleksandro-Kalynove."

Advertisement:

Background: The village of Zatyshok was previously named Suvorove.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
updatedThree killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russia attacks city in Donetsk Oblast overnight: one killed, two injured
Withdrawing Ukrainian troops from Donetsk Oblast would allow Russia to advance on Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – ISW
Russians occupy two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video
13:00
Russia deploys additional forces to Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
12:36
Zaporizhzhia to set up mobile coach station to replace facility destroyed in Russian attack
12:31
Czech foreign minister comes to Ukraine for his sixth visit
12:15
Czech foreign minister warns Ukraine against slowing down reforms: support is not unlimited
11:47
US Senator Graham: Territory swap possible but only after security guarantees for Ukraine
11:21
Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure
11:02
Donbas and Crimea will be Europe once Ukraine returns – Czech minister on shape of the West
10:59
Several hundred Russian troops arrive in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service
10:40
Far-right AfD calls for ending aid payments to Ukrainians in Germany
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: