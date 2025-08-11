Russia deploys additional forces to Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian troops on Red Square on 9 May 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Russian occupation forces are deploying additional troops and equipment to the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Voloshyn: "Intelligence data shows that the enemy is redeploying more forces and assets to Zaporizhzhia fronts: Orikhiv and Huliaipole."

Details: Voloshyn reports that there is evidence of the deployment of regular equipment belonging to the Russian Airborne forces.

