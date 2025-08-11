Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video

Screenshot from the video of the attack

The drones of Ukraine's Security Service hit Russia’s Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant, which manufactures components for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles, on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The sources revealed that drones operated by the SSU’s Special Operations Centre Alpha struck the production facilities of the Plandin Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia.

Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant on the map

The plant produces gyroscopic instruments, control systems, onboard computers and component systems, including those for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles.

Early reports indicate at least four drones hit the plant’s facilities. The SSU has pledged to continue striking Russian defence industry plants.

Удар українських дронів по Арзамаському приладобудівному заводу ім. Пландіна

Background: In the early hours of 11 August, Russian media outlets reported that drones had attacked an instrument-making plant in the Russian city of Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

