Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 11 August 2025, 13:02
Screenshot from the video of the attack

The drones of Ukraine's Security Service hit Russia’s Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant, which manufactures components for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles, on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The sources revealed that drones operated by the SSU’s Special Operations Centre Alpha struck the production facilities of the Plandin Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia.

Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant on the map

The plant produces gyroscopic instruments, control systems, onboard computers and component systems, including those for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles.

Early reports indicate at least four drones hit the plant’s facilities. The SSU has pledged to continue striking Russian defence industry plants.

Background: In the early hours of 11 August, Russian media outlets reported that drones had attacked an instrument-making plant in the Russian city of Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

State Security Service of Ukraine
