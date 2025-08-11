Drones attack instrument-making plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast – photo, videos

Telegram channels have reported that drones attacked an instrument-making plant in the Russian city of Arzamas in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Shot, Mash and other Telegram channels; BBC News Russian; Russian media outlets; Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Governor Gleb Nikitin

Details: It was noted that the strike had targeted the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant.

The Telegram channels, citing local residents, reported explosions in the city and also posted videos showing moments of the attack on the plant.

Later, Telegram channels reported explosions in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk, also located in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Nikitin claimed that one person had been killed and two others injured in the attack on the "industrial zones" in Arzamas.

