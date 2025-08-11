All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack instrument-making plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast – photo, videos

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 August 2025, 06:34
Drones attack instrument-making plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast – photo, videos
Smoke. Screenshot

Telegram channels have reported that drones attacked an instrument-making plant in the Russian city of Arzamas in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Shot, Mash and other Telegram channels; BBC News Russian; Russian media outlets; Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Governor Gleb Nikitin

Details: It was noted that the strike had targeted the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant.

Advertisement:

The Telegram channels, citing local residents, reported explosions in the city and also posted videos showing moments of the attack on the plant.

Later, Telegram channels reported explosions in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk, also located in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Nikitin claimed that one person had been killed and two others injured in the attack on the "industrial zones" in Arzamas.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRussia
Advertisement:
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
updatedThree killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM compares Ukraine to "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv responds
All News
drones
Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets
Ukrainian intelligence drones behind attack on oil refinery in Russia's Komi, 2,000 km from Ukraine – sources
Drones reportedly hit oil refinery in Russia's Komi, over 2,000 km from Ukraine border – video
RECENT NEWS
11:02
Donbas and Crimea will be Europe once Ukraine returns – Czech minister on shape of the West
10:59
Several hundred Russian troops arrive in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service
10:40
Far-right AfD calls for ending aid payments to Ukrainians in Germany
10:32
Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
09:47
European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia
09:44
Battlefield sees 137 clashes, 42 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
09:02
Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine
08:50
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
08:40
NATO secretary general signals possible de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Ukraine in future deal
08:10
Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: