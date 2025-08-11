Russian 10 August attack on bus station in Zaporizhzhia: number injured rises to 23

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 10 August. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Latest reports indicate that 23 people are now known to have been injured in a Russian airstrike on a bus station in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 10 August.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The number of those who were injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 22."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said that a 25-year-old woman had been taken to hospital with concussion. She received all necessary medical care and is now undergoing outpatient treatment.

On the morning of 11 August, another injured person, a 44-year-old woman, also sought medical help.

Updated: Fedorov later reported that 23 people had been injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Quote: "A 4-year-old boy sought medical assistance. He suffered concussion. Doctors have provided the child with all necessary assistance. The boy will continue with outpatient treatment."

Background: On the evening of 10 August, Russian forces struck the bus station in Zaporizhzhia.

