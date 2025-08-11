All Sections
Russia is redeploying troops to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 August 2025, 21:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian intelligence has no evidence that Russian troops have received orders to prepare for a post-war situation; on the contrary, they are planning offensive operations.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 11 August

Details: The president said he had heard a report from intelligence and military commanders on Monday 11 August about what Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is hoping for and what he is actually preparing for.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This includes military preparations. He is definitely not preparing for a ceasefire or an end to the war. Putin is determined only to present the meeting with America as his personal victory and then to continue acting exactly as before, applying the same pressure on Ukraine as before.

So far, there is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation. On the contrary, they are redeploying their troops and forces in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations."

More details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine continues to keep its partners informed about the real situation on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and in Russia’s planning for further actions.

