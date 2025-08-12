Anti-Putin protest planned in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

An anti-Putin protest is being organised in Alaska, where a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is scheduled for 15 August.

Source: non-governmental organisation Stand Up Alaska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The protest is planned for 14 August, the day before the US-Russia leaders’ summit.

Organisers explained that they oppose the presence of an international war criminal in their state: "With the governor's approval, the president has extended an invitation to Vladimir Putin, and we’re here to send a clear message to both Donald Trump and Putin: Alaska stands firmly against authoritarianism," they said, adding that Alaska supports Ukraine.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy expressed his satisfaction that the state will host the Trump-Putin meeting.

Background: Large-scale online talks are planned for 13 August in various formats ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting, involving European leaders, the US and Ukraine.

