All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Anti-Putin protest planned in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 10:30
Anti-Putin protest planned in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Stock photo: Getty Images

An anti-Putin protest is being organised in Alaska, where a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is scheduled for 15 August.

Source: non-governmental organisation Stand Up Alaska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The protest is planned for 14 August, the day before the US-Russia leaders’ summit.

Advertisement:

Organisers explained that they oppose the presence of an international war criminal in their state: "With the governor's approval, the president has extended an invitation to Vladimir Putin, and we’re here to send a clear message to both Donald Trump and Putin: Alaska stands firmly against authoritarianism," they said, adding that Alaska supports Ukraine.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy expressed his satisfaction that the state will host the Trump-Putin meeting.

Background: Large-scale online talks are planned for 13 August in various formats ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting, involving European leaders, the US and Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
Azov fighters take up defence line on Pokrovsk front
All EU states, except Hungary, approve statement supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
UpdatedRussian troops advance towards Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road – DeepState
All News
USA
All EU states, except Hungary, approve statement supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Pentagon chief: Trump has changed game rules, Putin is feeling pressure
Trump consulted with Orbán on Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling him a "very smart man"
RECENT NEWS
12:24
Two killed and seven injured after Russians drop bombs on Bilozerske in Donetsk Oblast – photos
12:12
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
10:35
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
10:33
Ukrainian Buria turret successfully integrated into Estonian unmanned THeMIS platform
10:30
Anti-Putin protest planned in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
10:27
Ukrainian intelligence hits helium plant in Russia's Orenburg
09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 48 UAVs and Iskander ballistic missiles overnight: 12 drones and 3 missiles reach their targets
09:26
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
09:23
Azov fighters take up defence line on Pokrovsk front
09:11
All EU states, except Hungary, approve statement supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: