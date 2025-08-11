All Sections
Germany's Merz confirms participation in talks with Trump and European leaders and reveals main topics

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 11 August 2025, 18:48
Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that virtual talks will be held on 13 August with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to prepare for a meeting between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing Merz on X (Twitter)

Details: Merz said that the talks will focus on ways to put pressure on Russia, possible peace talks, territorial claims and security guarantees.

Quote: "To this end, we will exchange views with President Trump and Vice President Vance, as well as with the heads of state and government of Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, the president of the European Commission, the president of the European Council and the NATO secretary general."

More details: The European Commission has officially confirmed that its president, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend the talks.

In fact, three consecutive videoconferences are scheduled. The first, at 14:00, will last about an hour and bring together the leaders of Germany, France, the UK, Poland, Italy, and Finland, alongside the heads of the European Commission and European Council, the NATO secretary general, and the president of Ukraine.

After that, at 15:00, another discussion will take place with Trump, his Vice President JD Vance, EU leaders and Zelenskyy.

Lastly, the group known as the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will convene for a joint call at 16:30, chaired by Germany, the UK, and France.

