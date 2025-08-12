All Sections
Two killed and seven injured after Russians drop bombs on Bilozerske in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 12 August 2025, 12:24
Two killed and seven injured after Russians drop bombs on Bilozerske in Donetsk Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Two people have been killed and seven others, including a child, have been injured following Russian strikes on the town of Bilozerske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At 22:55 on 11 August, the occupying forces attacked Bilozerske. A residential area, where civilians were in their homes, came under attack from FAB-250 bombs fitted with unified gliding and correction modules. A 43-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman died from their injuries."

фото прокуратури 

Details: Among the injured are three men, three women, and a 16-year-old boy. They sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, shrapnel wounds, cuts, bruises and contusions.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian FAB bombs damaged eight apartment buildings and six cars.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

