Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts

Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces has reported that a small group of Russian troops, about 10 people, managed to pass the first line of defence of the Ukrainian military on the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts, but this does not mean that they have taken control of the territory that analytical projects have shown on the maps.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Trehubov, spokesman of the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces; Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "As of now, the situation on the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts is a bit confusing for those who do not understand how maps are compiled based on open sources. The Russians are using the tactic of infiltration. This means that a certain number of Russian small groups constantly put pressure on Ukrainian positions and try to bypass the first line... and go beyond the first line of Ukrainian positions...

When they [the Russians - ed.] go further, they are already trying to fight with Ukrainian electronic warfare systems or Ukrainian drones, or just trying to gather somewhere.

We need to understand that these are small groups of several people. Their presence is recorded, and that's why it seems on open-source maps that "Oh, my God, the Russians have moved 12 kilometres deep into Ukrainian territory." But you have to understand that it's not about taking control of this territory. We are talking about a small group of Russians, about five to ten people, who got there. And this is absolutely not what it looks like on the map. It's not like they took control of the entire route they covered. No, they made their way and tried to hide in one basement somewhere.

Of course, reserves were sent there to knock them out and kill them."

Details: The StratCom post itself denies that the Russians allegedly made a breakthrough on one section of the front line in Ukraine's east.

"This information is not reliable and does not reflect the real facts," the StratCom says.

"A similar situation took place a week ago with the advance of a small group of subversive reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk, which was unsuccessful for the enemy," Trehubov added.

The map as of 12 August. Screenshot: DeepState map

Background: On 11 August, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops have intensified their advance in the direction of Dobropillia in recent days, particularly with regard to their attempts to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. They also marked this advance correspondingly on the map.

