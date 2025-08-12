All Sections
Special Operations Forces destroy powerful Russian radar station in Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 August 2025, 15:27
Special Operations Forces destroy powerful Russian radar station in Crimea
The Russian radar destroyed by SOF. Stock photo: Special Operations Forces

The Special Operations Forces have destroyed a powerful radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Special Operations Forces (SOF) press service

Details: It is reported that on the night of 9-10 August, units of the Special Operations Forces Resistance Movement destroyed the TRLK-10 Skala-M stationary route radar complex in the village of Abrykosivka, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

TRLK-10 Skala-M is a Soviet-Russian ground-based radar system that includes both primary and secondary air target detection capabilities. It is designed to control air traffic in the sky, particularly on routes and in approach areas, making it an important component of the air traffic control system. The radar has a range of up to 350 km.

The SOF reported that the destruction of this radar will significantly weaken Russia’s use of aviation, which the Russians use to attack civilian infrastructure and peaceful residents.

