All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czech minister meets with owner of Ukrainska Pravda amid rumours of sanctions

Serhiy Sydorenko, Mariya YemetsTuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:44
Czech minister meets with owner of Ukrainska Pravda amid rumours of sanctions
Lipavský and Fiala. Photo: Lipavsky's social media

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský met with Czech businessman and investor Tomáš Fiala, who, among other things, is the founder of the investment company Dragon Capital and owner of the internet group Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: The minister noted that during his foreign visits, he tries to express support for successful Czechs abroad.

Advertisement:

"In Ukraine, one of them is Tomáš Fiala, a successful entrepreneur and investor. Thanks for the interesting meeting and opinions on the current situation," said Jan Lipavský.

Numerous diplomatic sources of European Pravda claim that before the attack on anti-corruption institutions, the Office of the President of Ukraine considered imposing sanctions against Fiala in order to influence the Internet group Ukrainska Pravda, which he owns. At that time, thanks in part to the influence of Western partners, this step was prevented.

Read also Jan Lipavský's opinion, which he published during his visit to Ukraine this week: Donbas and Crimea will be Europe once Ukraine returns – Czech minister on shape of the West

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Czechiamedia
Advertisement:
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
Searches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
All News
Czechia
Czech foreign minister warns Ukraine against slowing down reforms: support is not unlimited
Baltic and Czech foreign ministers back Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump summit
Czech president: If the cost of Ukraine's survival is temporary Russian occupation, then so be it
RECENT NEWS
17:41
Mobile internet to be completely shut down in Russian-occupied Crimea for a long time
16:57
Ukraine's General Staff reports on measures taken to stop Russian advance on Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts
16:51
Zelenskyy on upcoming Trump-Putin meeting: They can't make any decisions about Ukraine without us
16:48
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
16:44
Czech minister meets with owner of Ukrainska Pravda amid rumours of sanctions
16:34
Searches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
16:26
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief allocates additional forces to destroy Russian sabotage groups on Pokrovsk front
15:52
Ukrainian assault troops mop up Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, from Russian sabotage groups
15:42
EU ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine continues advancing judicial reforms on its EU path
15:41
Russia loses over US$20 billion in raw materials exports over six months
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: