Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský met with Czech businessman and investor Tomáš Fiala, who, among other things, is the founder of the investment company Dragon Capital and owner of the internet group Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: The minister noted that during his foreign visits, he tries to express support for successful Czechs abroad.

"In Ukraine, one of them is Tomáš Fiala, a successful entrepreneur and investor. Thanks for the interesting meeting and opinions on the current situation," said Jan Lipavský.

Numerous diplomatic sources of European Pravda claim that before the attack on anti-corruption institutions, the Office of the President of Ukraine considered imposing sanctions against Fiala in order to influence the Internet group Ukrainska Pravda, which he owns. At that time, thanks in part to the influence of Western partners, this step was prevented.

