BBC reports on gruelling working conditions for North Koreans in Russia: 18 hours a day under surveillance by special services

North Korean workers who have fled the country told the BBC about slave-like working conditions in Russia, where they are sent to fill the labour shortage exacerbated by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: BBC, citing South Korean intelligence and testimony from fugitives

Details: The publication notes that Pyongyang has already sent more than 10,000 workers to Russia and plans to send more than 50,000 in total. Some of them work on large construction sites, others in garment factories and IT centres, which violates UN sanctions prohibiting the use of North Korean labour.

Six North Korean workers who managed to escape from Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion told the BBC about constant surveillance by the North Korean special services, the lack of basic safety and an exhausting schedule.

They say that the working day lasts from 06:00 to 02:00, and there are only two days off per year. The builders are kept at the sites around the clock, housed in dirty containers or unfinished buildings, where the doorways are covered with tarpaulins. They are constantly monitored by North Korean state security agents to prevent escapes.

One of the escapees, Jin, said that upon arrival in the Russian Far East, he was immediately taken to a construction site and ordered not to talk to the locals. Another, Tae, recalls that his hands were so exhausted from work that he could not unclench them in the mornings. Worker Chan added that those who fell asleep at work were beaten by supervisors. One of the workers, Nam, fell from a height of four metres, but even after receiving an injury, he was not allowed to go to hospital.

The BBC writes that overseas construction work is considered prestigious in North Korea because it promises higher pay than at home. Most workers go hoping to escape poverty and provide for their families. Only the most trusted men are selected for the work after thorough screening, and they must leave their families at home.

Meanwhile, most of their earnings are sent directly to the North Korean state as "loyalty contributions". The rest – usually between $100 and $200 per month – is recorded in an accounting book, and workers receive this money only after returning home. It is noted that this is a new tactic to prevent them from escaping.

Background:

In April, both North Korea and Russia confirmed the participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, it was reported that North Korean troops were used in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which at that time was partially under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the time, both countries stated that their cooperation was based on an agreement signed by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June last year, which, among other things, provides for "mutual defence".

