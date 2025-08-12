All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff reports on measures taken to stop Russian advance on Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:57
Ukraine's General Staff reports on measures taken to stop Russian advance on Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts
Ukrainian troops. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff has said that the Ukrainian defence forces are taking effective measures to stop Russia's advance on the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: Major Andrii Kovalov, spokesperson for the General Staff, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Kovalov said that Ukrainian troops are engaged in fierce defensive battles against superior Russian forces, as Moscow has deployed more than 110,000 personnel on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Quote: "Russian invaders are acting boldly to penetrate deep into our defences. Despite their losses, they are trying to infiltrate our defensive lines with sabotage groups and small infantry units.

Several small groups of enemy forces attempted to advance towards the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz after bypassing the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In addition, taking advantage of the local terrain, sabotage groups secretly infiltrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne and Kucheriv Yar. Some of the groups have been wiped out, and the rest are being neutralised.

The situation is challenging and dynamic, but the defence forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy enemy groups."

Details: Kovalov noted that, following a decision by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional assets and personnel have been deployed to reinforce the defence, and measures are underway to block Russian groups in the designated area.

The spokesperson added that reserve units have achieved initial success: Russian troops are being killed and captured.

"Ukrainian defenders remain focused on fulfilling their tasks and holding their positions, but they need the full support of society to repel new enemy attacks," Kovalov stressed.

Background:

