Drone resembling Russian Orlan washed up on beach in Bulgaria – photo

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 12 August 2025, 18:57
The drone. Photo: Information Centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence

A drone, likely a Russian Orlan reconnaissance UAV, has been discovered on one of Bulgaria's Black Sea beaches.

Source: Bulgaria's Ministry of Defence and Radio Liberty's Bulgarian Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The drone wreckage was found by holidaymakers on Harmani Beach near the town of Sozopol, located on the Black Sea coast close to Burgas in the country’s southern region.

Based on the condition of the wings and fuselage, the ministry assumed the drone had been in the water for several months. No official identification of the aircraft model has been made.

 
A camera on the drone
Photo: Information Centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence

Based on photographs, journalists from Radio Liberty’s Bulgarian Service suggest this is most likely a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV lost during its use in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Background:

