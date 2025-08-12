Drone resembling Russian Orlan washed up on beach in Bulgaria – photo

The drone. Photo: Information Centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence

A drone, likely a Russian Orlan reconnaissance UAV, has been discovered on one of Bulgaria's Black Sea beaches.

Source: Bulgaria's Ministry of Defence and Radio Liberty's Bulgarian Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The drone wreckage was found by holidaymakers on Harmani Beach near the town of Sozopol, located on the Black Sea coast close to Burgas in the country’s southern region.

Based on the condition of the wings and fuselage, the ministry assumed the drone had been in the water for several months. No official identification of the aircraft model has been made.

A camera on the drone Photo: Information Centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence

Based on photographs, journalists from Radio Liberty’s Bulgarian Service suggest this is most likely a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV lost during its use in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Background:

In July, what is believed to be drone wreckage was found on the beach of the Romanian resort of Eforie Sud.

Over the years of the full-scale war, debris from UAVs used by Russia to attack targets in southern Ukraine has repeatedly fallen in the border areas of Moldova and Romania, and some drones have even flown deep into their territories.

After the first such incidents, Romania began issuing air-raid warnings in settlements on its bank of the Danube.

In addition, at least one Russian Shahed-type drone flew into Lithuania via Belarus this summer. A similar incident had previously occurred in Latvia.

