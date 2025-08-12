Ukraine brings back mother with four children from occupation

A mother with four children aged 15, 12, 8, and 18 months has been brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily Russian-occupied territory.

Source: Ukrainian initiative Bring Kids Back UA

Quote: "The family requested help back in February, but due to paperwork issues concerning the baby, it took several months to arrange everything for a safe journey.

All this time, they lived under constant pressure from the occupiers: armed Russian soldiers came to their house, demanded that the children be sent to a Russian school, and interrogated them about why they were not studying according to the Russian curriculum. Despite this, the mother was able to organise online education for the two older children according to the Ukrainian curriculum."

Details: Bring Kids Back UA reported that after leaving the occupied territory, the children were reunited with their father for the first time in over three years. The family is now safe, has been provided with housing, and is receiving medical and psychological assistance and support with paperwork.

