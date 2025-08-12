Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces liberate 6 of 18 occupied villages or key locations in Sumy Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated six out of 18 occupied villages or important locations in Sumy Oblast and have reached the border with the Russian Federation in two locations.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 12 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Sumy Oblast. We had 18 occupied villages or important locations there. Six have been liberated. So we are moving forward. This is good news. We have reached the border with the Russian Federation in two locations. I think the situation there is more or less positive. This morning I was briefed by Apostol [Commander of the Air Assault Forces] and Syrskyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces]. A further 900 metres have been mopped up in Sumy Oblast near several points up to the border."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the defence forces are holding their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Zelenskyy also noted that the Armed Forces had advanced one kilometre into Russian positions in Luhansk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!