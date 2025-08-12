All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces liberate 6 of 18 occupied villages or key locations in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 August 2025, 21:58
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces liberate 6 of 18 occupied villages or key locations in Sumy Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated six out of 18 occupied villages or important locations in Sumy Oblast and have reached the border with the Russian Federation in two locations.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 12 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Sumy Oblast. We had 18 occupied villages or important locations there. Six have been liberated. So we are moving forward. This is good news. We have reached the border with the Russian Federation in two locations. I think the situation there is more or less positive. This morning I was briefed by Apostol [Commander of the Air Assault Forces] and Syrskyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces]. A further 900 metres have been mopped up in Sumy Oblast near several points up to the border."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the defence forces are holding their positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Zelenskyy also noted that the Armed Forces had advanced one kilometre into Russian positions in Luhansk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastwarZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
All News
Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones overnight: man injured, extensive damage recorded
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: man injured, extensive damage recorded
RECENT NEWS
10:18
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
10:12
Romanian president announces autumn visit to Kyiv
09:57
Russia cuts liquefied gas exports, while shipments to China rise by 44%
09:23
Russian hackers behind large-scale cyberattack on US judicial system – NYT
09:06
Russians shell Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast: woman dies under rubble of house – video
08:48
Ukrainian National Guard video shows Spartan Brigade repelling Russian assault on Pokrovsk front
08:39
Situation on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts remains most challenging – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones and 2 Iskander missiles, 15 locations hit
07:50
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
06:44
Putin and Kim Jong Un confirm unity in war against Ukraine during phone call
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: