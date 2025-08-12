All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 August 2025, 22:05
Vasyl Maliuk. Photo: SSU press service

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has said that the SSU set up a front company in Russia – a logistics firm in Chelyabinsk – in order to carry out Operation Pavutyna (Spider’s Web).

Source: Maliuk in an interview with the We-Ukraine TV channel, as reported by the SSU press service

Details: Maliuk said that the SSU had established a company in Russia, specifically a logistics firm in the city of Chelyabinsk, to carry out the operation.

He explained that Ukrainian agents had rented office space and warehouses there, located next to the local Federal Security Service (FSB) department. They later purchased five lorries, and the hired drivers transported various goods to maintain their cover.

Quote: "Each of the hunting lodges was fully autonomous, equipped with EcoFlow batteries, solar panels, and other types of equipment, enabling continuous drone charging. 

The special operation could be conducted even in cold weather, with temperatures sometimes dropping below -40°C there, meaning the drone had to be fully charged."

More details: Maliuk added that the strike had been carried out using UAVs made of two parts weighing 800 grams each (1,600 grams in total) of a special shaped-charge/high-explosive mixture designed to burn through an aircraft’s body and detonate inside.

Background:

  • On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out Operation Spider’s Web to destroy Russian strategic aircraft. The operation targeted five airfields on the territory of the Russian Federation: Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast, Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast, Ivanovo in Ivanovo Oblast, and Ukrainka in Amur Oblast.
  • The strike on the Belaya airbase, roughly 4,400 km from the Ukrainian border, marked the first Ukrainian attack on targets in Siberia since the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war. The operation’s main assets were FPV drones, some of which were remotely launched from lorries that approached the airfields.
  • German Major General Christian Freuding said that Operation Spiderweb had likely damaged 10% of Russia's strategic aircraft.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

