STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 August 2025, 07:50
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Rocket being fired from a multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,066,110.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,066,110 (+890) military personnel;
  • 11,099 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,127 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,429 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 1,465 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,207 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 50,852 (+99) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,558 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 58,265 (+46) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,937 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
