Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 07:50
Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,066,110.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,066,110 (+890) military personnel;
- 11,099 (+1) tanks;
- 23,127 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,429 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,465 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,207 (+2) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 50,852 (+99) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,558 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,265 (+46) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,937 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
