Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,066,110.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,066,110 (+890) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,099 (+1) tanks;

tanks; 23,127 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,429 (+23) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,465 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,207 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

50,852 (+99) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,558 (+2) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

58,265 (+46) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,937 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

