Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones and 2 Iskander missiles, 15 locations hit

Russian forces launched an attack using 49 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types and two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on the night of 12-13 August.

Details: The drones targeted Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, while the missiles were launched towards Poltava Oblast.

Early reports indicated that, as of 08:00, air defence had downed or jammed 34 aerial assets: two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in Ukraine's north and east.

Hits by 17 UAVs were recorded in 15 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

