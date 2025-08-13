Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones and 2 Iskander missiles, 15 locations hit
Russian forces launched an attack using 49 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types and two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on the night of 12-13 August.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: The drones targeted Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, while the missiles were launched towards Poltava Oblast.
Early reports indicated that, as of 08:00, air defence had downed or jammed 34 aerial assets: two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in Ukraine's north and east.
Hits by 17 UAVs were recorded in 15 locations.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!