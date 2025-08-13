Ukrainian National Guard video shows Spartan Brigade repelling Russian assault on Pokrovsk front

Russian forces have made yet another attempt to break through in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan of the National Guard on the Pokrovsk front, but they have been wiped out.

Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Pivnenko said aerial reconnaissance had recorded the movement of a Russian armoured personnel carrier. Ukrainian soldiers promptly targeted the Russian equipment and personnel with drones and artillery.

"Thanks to our professional actions, a Russian platoon was destroyed and the assault attempt was thwarted," he noted. Pivnenko also reported that National Guard soldiers had repelled 27 Russian assault actions on the battlefield over the past day.

Three armoured vehicles, eight artillery systems, two mortars, nine vehicles and two ammunition storage points were destroyed.

Background:

The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group reported that a small group of Russian troops, about 10 people, managed to pass the Ukrainian military's first line of defence on the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts, but this does not mean that they have taken control of the territory that military analysts have shown on the maps.

The First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine took up a designated defence position on the Pokrovsk front a few days ago. Information available to UP indicates that the area in question is in the direction of Dobropillia and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. On Monday 11 August, it was reported that Russian troops were advancing in small groups towards Dobropillia, bypassing the first line of Ukrainian positions.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allocated additional forces and resources to destroy Russian sabotage groups that are penetrating the line of defence on the Pokrovsk front.

