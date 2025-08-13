All Sections
Ukrainian National Guard video shows Spartan Brigade repelling Russian assault on Pokrovsk front

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 August 2025, 08:48
Ukrainian National Guard video shows Spartan Brigade repelling Russian assault on Pokrovsk front
Ukrainian soldiers launching mortar fire. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have made yet another attempt to break through in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan of the National Guard on the Pokrovsk front, but they have been wiped out.

Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Pivnenko said aerial reconnaissance had recorded the movement of a Russian armoured personnel carrier. Ukrainian soldiers promptly targeted the Russian equipment and personnel with drones and artillery.

"Thanks to our professional actions, a Russian platoon was destroyed and the assault attempt was thwarted," he noted. Pivnenko also reported that National Guard soldiers had repelled 27 Russian assault actions on the battlefield over the past day.

Three armoured vehicles, eight artillery systems, two mortars, nine vehicles and two ammunition storage points were destroyed.

Background:

