Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
Around 12 air defence positions, mainly Pantsir-S1 systems, have now been deployed near Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai, compared with just two in 2023-2024.
Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service, which studied new satellite images from Yandex, a Russian technology company that provides Internet-related products and services, and photos from Yandex.Mirror map service
Details: The journalists identified 60 air defence positions across Moscow and Moscow Oblast, home to over 20 million people.
Резиденцию Путина на Валдае, где много времени проводит Алина Кабаева и ее сыновья, окружили уже 12-ю позициями ПВО – это всего в 5 раз меньше, чем в Москве и Московской области. https://t.co/b0M2KkHshd pic.twitter.com/KeuAAydlCD— Радио Свобода (@SvobodaRadio) August 12, 2025
Background:
- In January 2023, a Russian media outlet posted a photo of a Pantsir air defence system, installed in the village of Yashcherovo, near Putin’s residence in Valdai.
- In 2024, satellite images analysed by journalists from Radio Liberty's Russian Service also revealed a Pantsir-S1 air defence system in the forest on Ryabinovy Island, 3.7 km from Putin's residence in Valdai.
- Media reports indicated that Putin's probable partner, Alina Kabayeva, and their children often spend time in Valdai. It was reported in 2023 that a new house had been built for her and her children there, while her assistants were provided with nearby apartments.
