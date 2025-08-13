All Sections
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 August 2025, 12:56
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
A Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

Around 12 air defence positions, mainly Pantsir-S1 systems, have now been deployed near Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai, compared with just two in 2023-2024.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service, which studied new satellite images from Yandex, a Russian technology company that provides Internet-related products and services, and photos from Yandex.Mirror map service

Details: The journalists identified 60 air defence positions across Moscow and Moscow Oblast, home to over 20 million people.

Background:

