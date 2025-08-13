Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos

Around 12 air defence positions, mainly Pantsir-S1 systems, have now been deployed near Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai, compared with just two in 2023-2024.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service, which studied new satellite images from Yandex, a Russian technology company that provides Internet-related products and services, and photos from Yandex.Mirror map service

Details: The journalists identified 60 air defence positions across Moscow and Moscow Oblast, home to over 20 million people.

Background:

In January 2023, a Russian media outlet posted a photo of a Pantsir air defence system, installed in the village of Yashcherovo, near Putin’s residence in Valdai.

In 2024, satellite images analysed by journalists from Radio Liberty's Russian Service also revealed a Pantsir-S1 air defence system in the forest on Ryabinovy Island, 3.7 km from Putin's residence in Valdai.

Media reports indicated that Putin's probable partner, Alina Kabayeva, and their children often spend time in Valdai. It was reported in 2023 that a new house had been built for her and her children there, while her assistants were provided with nearby apartments.

