Axios reveals what Trump said in talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 August 2025, 19:32
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders that his objectives for his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are to achieve a ceasefire and gain a better understanding of whether a comprehensive peace agreement is possible.

Source: Axios, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting between Trump and Putin is expected to take place in Alaska on 15 August. During extensive talks involving European leaders, Zelenskyy and US officials on Wednesday 13 August, Trump said that his goal is to achieve a ceasefire and gain a better understanding of whether a comprehensive peace agreement in the Russo-Ukrainian war is possible.

Trump downplayed the likelihood of any major breakthroughs in Alaska, calling it a "feel-out meeting".

However, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who also took part in the discussion, confirmed afterwards that Trump said he wanted to try to achieve a ceasefire.

A source said Zelenskyy told Trump during the discussion that "Putin cannot be trusted". According to the source, Trump told the leaders he believes a peace agreement would require a territory swap.

"Trump said it's Vladimir and Volodymyr who have to discuss territories with each other, not him," the source noted.

Another source present at the discussion said that Macron had taken a "very tough" stance and told Trump that "a meeting is a very big thing to give to Putin".

 "Trump didn't like that," the source added.

The source also noted that Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were "very active", while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "raised some good points".

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, according to the source, "reminded Trump of the Battle of Warsaw, exactly 105 years ago, when Poland fought together with Ukrainians against the Bolsheviks in Russia".

Background:

  • Only some EU leaders attended the meeting, and from NATO's eastern flank only Poland and Finland were present. Finland is also a member of the coalition of the willing, which began talks after Merz and Zelenskyy’s press conference.
  • Macron stated after the call that territorial issues "will not be negotiated" by anyone except Zelenskyy.
  • Merz, commenting on the talks, revealed the main points brought up in the conversation with Trump, in particular that "Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the starting point will be the line of contact".
  • "Legal recognition of the occupied territories [as Russian – ed.] is not up for discussion," he emphasised.
  • Zelenskyy said the issue of the meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska on 15 August had been covered in various talks. Trump has told Zelenskyy that they will stay in touch after the Alaska meeting.

