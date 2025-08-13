Germany's Merz outlines five points discussed with Trump ahead of Alaska meeting

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced that the first two stages of large-scale talks involving European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the US leadership have been completed and shared what topics were discussed with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Merz at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz said that two of the three stages of major video conference talks scheduled for 13 August, ahead of the upcoming meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska, had concluded.

Quote: "Today we discussed our positions thoroughly with our counterparts from France, the UK, Poland, Finland and Italy as well as [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, [European Council President] António Costa and [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte. Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present… We were unanimous in our assessment of the situation and also on what goals can be achieved."

Details: Merz noted that discussions also took place with US President Donald Trump and, after the press briefing, the next stage of talks will start among the coalition of the willing.

The Chancellor revealed the main points brought up in the conversation with Trump.

"We made it clear that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table if there is to be a follow-up meeting. We want the sequence to be right. That means a ceasefire must come first, right from the start. A framework agreement is an important element that could follow later," Merz said.

"Thirdly, Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the starting point will be the line of contact… Legal recognition of the occupied territories [as Russian – ed.] is not up for discussion," he added.

Another important condition mentioned was reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

Merz said the leaders agreed that Trump would first brief Zelenskyy on the content of his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and only then inform the European leaders.

Quote: "We are doing everything we can to steer this meeting in the right direction."

Background:

Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on the afternoon of 13 August. Spiegel reported that the rather sudden visit had posed a challenge for local police.

Trump expects his meeting with Putin in Alaska on 15 August to be "constructive", but does not rule out negative outcomes.

Several countries have stressed, ahead of the meeting, that any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine are unacceptable.

