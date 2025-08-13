All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 20:51
UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

In July 2025, Russia launched approximately 6,200 Shahed-type loitering munitions against Ukraine – a new monthly record – as part of its tactic to exhaust Ukrainian air defences.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 13 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The July record exceeded the June figure, when Russia launched about 5,600 drones. Russian loitering munitions continue to be used alongside Russia’s most advanced missiles to increase their combat effectiveness and challenge Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Several daily records for the use of Russian loitering munitions were also recorded in July 2025, with a significant number of decoy drones deployed together with those carrying live warheads. This has become standard practice in Russia’s strategy to wear down Ukraine’s air forces.

Meanwhile, Russia’s long-range bombers have maintained their operational tempo, continuing to demonstrate the fleet’s resilience and combat capability after Ukraine’s Operation Spider's Web. In July, seven strike groups of long-range bombers were recorded, launching over 70 units of their advanced munitions.

Background: UK intelligence recently analysed Russia’s offensive operations in July, and earlier stated that Russia has lost about 260,000 soldiers killed and wounded in 2025 so far.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
All News
drones
Russian drones attack car and ambulance in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, killing and injuring civilians – photos, video
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Ukraine's air defence downs 32 Russian drones and 2 Iskander missiles, 15 locations hit
RECENT NEWS
20:51
UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
20:49
Macron: NATO will not provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but US ready to be part of them
20:36
Trump spoke with EU leaders about ceasefire, Ukraine's role in talks and security guarantees – European Council president
20:07
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
20:01
Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine
19:38
Trump wants trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin right away if Alaska talks go well, says Guardian
19:32
Axios reveals what Trump said in talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:59
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
18:56
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
18:49
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: