UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine

In July 2025, Russia launched approximately 6,200 Shahed-type loitering munitions against Ukraine – a new monthly record – as part of its tactic to exhaust Ukrainian air defences.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 13 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The July record exceeded the June figure, when Russia launched about 5,600 drones. Russian loitering munitions continue to be used alongside Russia’s most advanced missiles to increase their combat effectiveness and challenge Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Several daily records for the use of Russian loitering munitions were also recorded in July 2025, with a significant number of decoy drones deployed together with those carrying live warheads. This has become standard practice in Russia’s strategy to wear down Ukraine’s air forces.

Meanwhile, Russia’s long-range bombers have maintained their operational tempo, continuing to demonstrate the fleet’s resilience and combat capability after Ukraine’s Operation Spider's Web. In July, seven strike groups of long-range bombers were recorded, launching over 70 units of their advanced munitions.

Background: UK intelligence recently analysed Russia’s offensive operations in July, and earlier stated that Russia has lost about 260,000 soldiers killed and wounded in 2025 so far.

