Drones attack Russia's Volgograd: fires break out at refinery – video

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 14 August 2025, 03:58
Explosion. Photo: social media

Drones attacked the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of 13-14 August. Explosions have been heard at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery, followed by fires.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov

Details: Several Russian sources reported a large-scale attack on Volgograd.

"Fires and an oil spill occurred at the refinery in Volgograd Oblast due to falling UAV debris after the attack," Bocharov said.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily closed the local airport due to the attack.

For reference: LLC LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery is the largest producer of petroleum products in Russia's Southern Federal District, with a plant capacity of 14.8 million tonnes. 

Background: 

  • The refinery has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones. In particular, on the night of 12-13 August, local residents reported an attack on the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd, where the refinery is located.
  • On the night of 14-15 January, Russian media outlets reported that a fire had broken out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd in Russia following an explosion.
  • In 2024, the Volgograd refinery was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones, on 3 February and 11 May.

