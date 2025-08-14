Russia loses 990 soldiers and 29 artillery systems over past day

Rocket being fired from a multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded and 420 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,067,100 (+990) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,104 (+5) tanks;

tanks; 23,130 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,458 (+29) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,466 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;

421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

51,043 (+191) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

58,456 (+191) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,937 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

