Russia loses 990 soldiers and 29 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 14 August 2025, 07:31
Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded and 420 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,067,100 (+990) military personnel;
- 11,104 (+5) tanks;
- 23,130 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,458 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,466 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 51,043 (+191) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,456 (+191) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,937 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
