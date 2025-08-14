All Sections
Russia loses 990 soldiers and 29 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 14 August 2025, 07:31
Russia loses 990 soldiers and 29 artillery systems over past day
Rocket being fired from a multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded and 420 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,067,100 (+990) military personnel;
  • 11,104 (+5) tanks;
  • 23,130 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,458 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,466 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 51,043 (+191) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 58,456 (+191) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,937 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

