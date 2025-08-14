Russia attacks Ukraine with 45 UAVs and missiles: 24 drones downed, hits recorded at 12 locations

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two S-300/400 anti-aircraft missiles and 45 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 13-14 August.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The drones are reported to have attacked frontline areas in Donetsk and Chernihiv oblasts, while the missiles targeted Sumy Oblast.

Early reports indicate that, as of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence units had shot down and jammed 24 Shahed-type UAVs and various types of decoy drones in Ukraine’s north and east.

Twenty-one UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

The aerial attack has been repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

