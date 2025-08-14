All Sections
IAEA records problems with cooling water supply at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Andrii MuravskyiThursday, 14 August 2025, 14:19
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recorded problems with providing a sufficient supply of water to cool the reactors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: IAEA statement

Quote from IAEA: "Six reactors at Zaporizhzhia NPP have been in  'cold stop' mode since spring 2024, but still need cooling water for safety systems, reactor cores and spent fuel pools."

Details: The IAEA reports that the situation regarding the external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP remains critical, as since 7 May, the plant has lost connection with the last backup 330 kW power line and is dependent on a single 750 kW line.

The IAEA has received technical updates on water distribution at the site, including water supply to nuclear safety and support systems.

"The team noted increasing difficulties in ensuring a reliable supply of cooling water for the six reactors in 'cold-stop' mode, especially in the current heat conditions, when evaporation levels are high," the IAEA said.

Background:

IAEAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantRusso-Ukrainian war
