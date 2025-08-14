All Sections
Ukraine considers vandalism against memorial sites in Poland to be Russia-staged provocation

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 14 August 2025, 14:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has stated that it considers actions directed against memorial sites in the country to be a provocation organised by Russian secret services.

Source: the embassy in a statement on Thursday 14 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This was the diplomatic institution's response to reports that a 17-year-old Ukrainian citizen had been detained in Poland on suspicion of vandalism.

The embassy said it had asked Poland’s competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation while respecting the rights of the Ukrainian citizen.

"The embassy strongly condemns any shameful actions directed against memorial sites. We regard this as a provocation by the Russian secret services aimed at creating tension between our peoples. Ukraine consistently advocates respect for historical memory – both its own and that of its neighbours. We condemn any manifestations of vandalism or hatred," the embassy said.

They stressed that anyone who violates the laws of the country in which they are staying must be held accountable in accordance with the applicable legislation.

The embassy is also awaiting a response from the Polish law enforcement authorities regarding vandalism committed earlier against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland, the diplomatic mission added.

Background:

  • On 13 August, the Polish police announced the arrest of two 17-year-old Ukrainians who supposedly painted red and black flags and left "Bandera slogans" on buildings and memorial sites dedicated to the victims of the Volyn tragedy. [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]
  • One of the detainees vandalised a monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the village of Domostawa.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that on Wednesday 13 August, Internal Security Agency officers had detained a young Ukrainian citizen who had likely been recruited by Russian secret services for sabotage activities

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

