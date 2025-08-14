Trump estimates 25% chance of failure in meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump predicts that his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has a 25% chance of failure.

Details: Trump called the upcoming summit with Putin an attempt to lay the groundwork for a second meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement to end the war.

When asked by a journalist whether there was any scenario in which the meeting would be considered a failure, Trump replied: "Yeah, 25%."

"This meeting sets up the second meeting. The second meeting is going to be very, very important, because that’s going to be a meeting where they make a deal," Trump said.

He suggested that during the second meeting there would be "give and take" on borders and territories. According to Trump, Friday's meeting is "like a chess game".

"This meeting sets up the second meeting, but there is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting," he reiterated.

Trump also expressed his readiness to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

"I would, yeah. … If it’s not solved," he said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Trump also said that, in his opinion, the Kremlin leader is coming to the Alaska summit with the intention of "making a deal" to end the war in Ukraine.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the day before that Trump would call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader.

