All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump estimates 25% chance of failure in meeting with Putin

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 14 August 2025, 18:38
Trump estimates 25% chance of failure in meeting with Putin
Donald Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump predicts that his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has a 25% chance of failure.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump called the upcoming summit with Putin an attempt to lay the groundwork for a second meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement to end the war.

Advertisement:

When asked by a journalist whether there was any scenario in which the meeting would be considered a failure, Trump replied: "Yeah, 25%."

"This meeting sets up the second meeting. The second meeting is going to be very, very important, because that’s going to be a meeting where they make a deal," Trump said.

He suggested that during the second meeting there would be "give and take" on borders and territories. According to Trump, Friday's meeting is "like a chess game".

"This meeting sets up the second meeting, but there is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting," he reiterated.

Trump also expressed his readiness to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

"I would, yeah. … If it’s not solved," he said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Trump also said that, in his opinion, the Kremlin leader is coming to the Alaska summit with the intention of "making a deal" to end the war in Ukraine.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the day before that Trump would call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
Convicted former deputy head of Crimea's Interior Ministry released for exchange to Russia
updatedTwo Ukrainian teenagers detained in Poland for painting Ukrainian nationalist slogans on Russia's orders
All News
Trump
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit
EU responds positively to Trump's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:35
Russian artillery strike on Kherson injures elderly woman
19:39
Mandatory evacuation of families with children begins in Donetsk Oblast
19:31
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart
19:22
Ukrainian captured by Russians in 2016 at age of 17 freed after eight years in Russian captivity
18:42
Russian forces reportedly lose Su-30SM fighter jet near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island
18:38
Trump estimates 25% chance of failure in meeting with Putin
18:02
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
17:55
Three civilian Ukrainian women brought back from Russian captivity
17:49
Reuters: UN warns Russia of accountability for sexual violence against POWs
17:46
Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: