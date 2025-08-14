Russian forces reportedly lose Su-30SM fighter jet near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island

Russian troops have likely lost a Su-30SM fighter jet that was carrying out a mission southeast of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "Ukrainian Navy intelligence intercepted radio communications about the loss of contact with a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet that was carrying out a mission southeast of Zmiinyi Island. The aircraft likely crashed for unknown reasons."

Details: The Navy reported Russian forces are conducting a search and rescue operation. Available information indicates that wreckage from the aircraft has been found on the sea surface. The pilots have not yet been located.

