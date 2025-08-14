Mandatory evacuation of families with children begins in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian authorities have launched a mandatory evacuation of families with children from the city of Druzhkivka and four villages in Donetsk Oblast due to escalating Russian attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The evacuation affects Druzhkivka and the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka and Rohanske, which are part of the Andriivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

"We are starting a mandatory evacuation of families with children from Druzhkivka and the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka and Rohanske in a forced manner. This decision was adopted today at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies of Donetsk Oblast," Filashkin said.

He added that there are currently around 1,879 children in these settlements.

Filashkin reiterated that it is extremely dangerous to remain in the area, as Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast up to 3,000 times each day.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!