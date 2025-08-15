Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the defence forces, carried out fire strikes on several key facilities in Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Among the targets hit was the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast, one of the largest in the Rosneft system. The plant produces a wide range of fuels, including jet fuel, and is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

A fire and explosions were recorded after the strike on the plant.

A command post of the 132nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Armed Forces in Yenakiieve, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, was also targeted.

The target was likewise hit, with the results of the strike still being confirmed.

