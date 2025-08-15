Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing "USSR" sweater – photo, video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived at a hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, where US-Russia talks are to take place, wearing a sweater that appears to have "USSR" in Russian written on it.

Source: a video shared by Russian outlet Izvestia; European Pravda

Details: Lavrov got out of the car and walked into the hotel where he is staying for the summit. Part of the writing on his sweater, which appeared to say "USSR", could be seen under his black gilet.

In response to a question from the Izvestia journalist, Lavrov said he had visited Alaska before.

The Russian official appears to be wearing a sweater sold by the Russian clothing brand SelSovet, founded in 2017 in Chelyabinsk. Its price is listed on the company’s website as RUB 10,990 (about US$137).

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was preparing "historical materials" for the summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska to argue that Ukraine is an "artificial state".

Trump has said he expects Putin to take the meeting seriously and warned of "very serious consequences" for Moscow if the Russian leader refuses to take steps toward ending the war.

A pro-Ukrainian rally took place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin summit.

