All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing "USSR" sweater – photo, video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 15 August 2025, 11:28
Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing USSR sweater – photo, video
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry в Facebook

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived at a hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, where US-Russia talks are to take place, wearing a sweater that appears to have "USSR" in Russian written on it.

Source: a video shared by Russian outlet Izvestia; European Pravda

Details: Lavrov got out of the car and walked into the hotel where he is staying for the summit. Part of the writing on his sweater, which appeared to say "USSR", could be seen under his black gilet.

Advertisement:

In response to a question from the Izvestia journalist, Lavrov said he had visited Alaska before.

The Russian official appears to be wearing a sweater sold by the Russian clothing brand SelSovet, founded in 2017 in Chelyabinsk. Its price is listed on the company’s website as RUB 10,990 (about US$137).

 

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was preparing "historical materials" for the summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska to argue that Ukraine is an "artificial state".
  • Trump has said he expects Putin to take the meeting seriously and warned of "very serious consequences" for Moscow if the Russian leader refuses to take steps toward ending the war.
  • A pro-Ukrainian rally took place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make a deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Explosion at powder factory in Russia: fatalities reported – photo, videos
13:44
Fascism at the doorstep: how Poland has changed and what threatens its democracy
13:09
Trump prepares honoured reception for Putin at Alaska meeting – NBC News
12:53
They survived over seven years of Russian captivity: stories of three doctors from Donetsk freed on 14 August – photos
12:51
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
12:43
Families of Ukrainian defenders gathered near US Embassy in Kyiv ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – photos
12:38
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with ballistic missile, damaging farm – photo
12:29
Russian drone kills 73-year-old man in Sumy Oblast
11:42
Russia reduces enlistment bonuses in some regions – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:31
New AI-powered reconnaissance drone spotted on battlefield – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: