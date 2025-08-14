Putin to bring "historical materials" on Ukraine for his meeting with Trump

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is preparing "historical materials" for a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska to prove that Ukraine is an "artificial state".

Source: Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

Quote: "The centre has received information from intelligence that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is preparing certain 'historical materials' for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. These are geographical maps that, in Putin's mind, should prove to Trump that Ukraine is a supposedly 'artificial state' formed out of the territories of other countries. This is supposed to justify the Kremlin's military aggression against Ukraine and Russia's claims to Ukrainian territories."

Details: The centre emphasised that such an approach to the history of countries is unacceptable from the point of view of international law, which clearly states the principles of territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and the illegality of the use of force or threat of force.

Quote: "Most modern countries or parts of them were part of other states in the past. This also applies to the current Russian Federation, which was once part of the Golden Horde, and many of the current territories of the Russian Federation in the past belonged to other states – Germany, Sweden, Finland, etc. So no historical facts, and even more so pseudo-historical fantasies, can be the basis for territorial claims and do not justify armed aggression against other countries."

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and allies hope that an immediate ceasefire will be the main topic of the meeting in Alaska between Trump and Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that territorial issues "will not be negotiated" by anyone except Zelenskyy.

Media reports also indicated that "Trump said it's Vladimir and Volodymyr who have to discuss territories with each other, not him".

