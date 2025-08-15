All Sections
Global markets trade near record highs ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, says Reuters

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 15 August 2025, 16:43
Global markets trade near record highs ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, says Reuters
Photo: Getty Images

Global stock markets on Friday 15 August traded near record highs as investors await the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Source: Reuters

Details: The MSCI All Country World Index rose 0.2% to 953.54 points – close to the record of 954.21 set on Wednesday. European STOXX indices opened with modest gains.

"There's still a small degree of risk premium in European markets because of the war. Any type of resolution will ultimately pare that back," said Shaniel Ramjee, co-head of multi-asset at Pictet Asset Management. Analysts noted, however, that a final agreement is impossible without the involvement of Ukraine and European partners.

Investors are closely watching US retail sales figures after the producer price index unexpectedly climbed on Thursday, dampening hopes for significant Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds remained at 4.29%, while the dollar index fell 0.3% to 97.897. The Japanese yen strengthened by 0.6% after the country’s Q2 GDP grew by 1% year-on-year, exceeding forecasts.

Background: Oil prices rose to a one-week high on Friday after US President Donald Trump warned of "very severe consequences" for Russia if it blocks a peace agreement on Ukraine, raising concerns about supply.

